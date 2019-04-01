Stephenville High School won the varsity girls division and the varsity boys took fifth place Thursday in the annual Stephenville Optimist Club Relays at Lem Brock Field.

Emily Kirbo (1,600-meter run), Presley Wall (3,200), Kalli-Blake Bramlett (pole vault), Aubreyanna Ziegler (shot put) and Landri Withers (high jump) all were first-place winners for the Honeybees.

The SHS girls 800-meter relay team of Kalli-Blake Bramlett, Alee McClendon, Livi Leinhouser and Chloe Goodman won with a time of 1:48.89.

Among the varsity boys, Krece Nowak had a huge day, winning both the long jump and the triple jump.

The Honeybees racked up 156 points in all, while runner-up Abilene Wylie had 129 points. Stephenville’s junior varsity girls took second place in their division with 106 points, behind the 213 posted by Midlothian Heritage.

The varsity boys division was won by Abilene Wylie with 148 points and Midlothian Heritage was second with 123. The Yellow Jackets were fifth with 62. Stephenville’s JV boys were also fifth, with 59 points, while Granbury finished on top in the division with 180.5 points.

In the girls 1,600, the times posted by Kirbo and Wall were both their best this season.

Bramlett won her third consecutive meet title in the pole vault, finishing two full feet in front of Shalyn Wedel of Glen Rose.

Goodman’s time of 27.07 in the 200 was her best this season.

Nowak’s wins in the long jump and triple jump both were his season’s best in those events.

The District 7-4A girls and boys track meet in Mineral Wells was scheduled to start Wednesday, April 3, and concludes Thursday.

The area meet is set for April 17 in Springtown, followed by the regional meet April 26-27 in Lubbock and the state meet May 10-11 in Austin.

GIRLS

Team standings — 1. Stephenville 156; 2. Abilene Wylie 129; 3. Graham 105.5; 4. Brownwood 86; 5. Midlothian Heritage 47.5; 6. Glen Rose 45; 7. Mineral Wells 28; 8. Granbury 19; 9. Iredell 2.

(SHS results)

100-meter run — 11. Presley Wall 13.37; 12. Reagan Henry 13.45.

200 — 2. Chloe Goodman 27.07; 6. Kalli-Blake Bramlett 28.11; 8. Livi Leinhouser 28.53.

400 — 6. Kassidy Nowak 1:05.94; 10. Reese Weyers 1:07.14.

800 — 3. Amiah Rodriguez 2:32.47.

1,600 — 1. Emily Kirbo 5:47.67; 2. Presley Wall 5:52.71.

3,200 — 1. Presley Wall 12:56.71.

100 hurdles — 4. Alee McClendon 16.07; 10. Arianna Burt 17.58.

300 hurdles — 6. Cody Hawks 50.40; 7. Alee McClendon 51.28; 12. Amiah Rodriguez 52.84.

400 relay — 2. SHS (Cody Hawks, Kalli-Blake Bramlett, Chloe Goodman, Landri Withers) 50.64.

800 relay — 1. SHS (Kalli-Blake Bramlett, Alee McClendon, Livi Leinhouser, Chloe Goodman) 1:48.89.

Shot put — 1. Aubreyanna Ziegler 36-10.50; 8. Diana Estrada 30-10.50.

Discus — 2. Alyssa Northcutt 113-10; 3. Jordan Self 100-04.

High jump — 1. Landri Withers 5-2; 2. Alee McClendon 5-2; 3. Allie Decker 5-0.

Pole vault — 1. Kalli-Blake Bramlett 11-0; 6. Arianna Burt 7-6.

Long jump — 2. Landri Withers 16-5.5; 5. Alee McClendon 15-11; 8. Chloe Goodman 15-8.

Triple jump — 5. Shayden Toof 34-04.5; 12. Chloe Goodman 30-05.

BOYS

Team standings — 1. Abilene Wylie 148; 2. Midlothian Heritage 123; 3. Granbury 119; 5. Stephenville 62; 6. Mineral Wells 39; 7. Iredell 24; 8. Brownwood 13; 9. Glen Rose 11.

(SHS results)

100-meter run — 14. Kade Renfro 11.85.

200 — 5. Calvin Darby 24.05; 13. Kade Renfro 25.66.

400 — 3. Hank Moore 53.515; 5. Payton Kimple 54.73.

800 — 7. Kyle Styron 2:09.11.

3,200 — 7. Daniel Orsonio 11:46.79.

400 relay — 4. SHS (Gavin Rountree, Kason Phillips, Nathan Diedrich, Hank Moore).

800 relay — 6. SHS (Gavin Rountree, Kason Phillips, Nathan Diedrich, Kyle Lindsey) 1:37.40.

1,600 relay — 5. SHS (Gavin Rountree, Hank Moore, Payton Kimple, Kyle Styron) 3:37.09.

Shot put — 18. Caleb Smith.

Discus — 2. Quentin Walker 135-02; 10. Colton Accomazzo 117-03; 12. Aidan Espinoza 110-09.

High jump — 3. Kyle Lindsey 5-10.

Pole vault — 3. (tie) Cashon Bramlett 11-06.

Long jump — 1. Krece Nowak 20-8; 13. Kason Phillips 18-02.50; 15. Kade Renfro 17-00.5.

Triple jump — 1. Krece Nowak 42-07.25; 8. Kade Renfro 39-05.25; 10. Calvin Darby 39-00.50.