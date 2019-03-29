Stephenville High School’s varsity and junior varsity girls and boys track teams played host to the annual Stephenville Optimist Club Relays Thursday at Lem Brock Field.

Schools competing Thursday included Abilene Wylie, Midlothian Heritage, Mineral Wells, Glen Rose, Brownwood and Granbury.

It was the final meet before the District 7-4A meet, which is set for April 3-4 in Mineral Wells.

After that will be the area meet April 17 in Springtown. The regional meet will be April 26-27 in Lubbock, and the state meet is set for May 10-11 in Austin.