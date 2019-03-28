The Glen Rose Lady Tigers defeated Stephenville 4-3 last Friday in District 7-4A softball play, but five runs weren’t enough Tuesday in their 8-5 road loss to Mineral Wells.

Coach Keil Miller’s Lady Tigers (15-10-1 overall, 1-2 in district) trailed only 2-1 going into the bottom of the second inning Tuesday, but the Lady Rams added three runs in the third and two in the fifth to stretch their lead to 5-1.

The Lady Tigers gave up two more in the fifth, falling behind 7-1, but rallied for four in the sixth to cut the deficit to 7-5. The Lady Rams tacked on their final run in the sixth.

Belle McDonald hit a home run and drove in two runs, going 2-for-4, and Taylor McKenzie was 3-for-4 with one RBI.

Kaycee Bock, Tatum Stegint, Addison Nance, Courtney Morris and Alexis Drugan had one hit each.

Starter Taylor McKenzie took the pitching loss, working three innings and giving up five runs (four earned) on five hits while striking out three.

In the win over Stephenville at home last Friday, Bock was 3-for-3 with a double and drove in one run for Glen Rose. Teammate Addison Nance drove in one run with a single, and Morris also had an RBI.

The Lady Tigers gained a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but Stephenville tied it at 1-all in the top of the fourth.

The Lady Tigers notched two runs in their half of the fourth to go up 3-1, then added another run in the fifth to lead 4-1.

The Honeybees rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh but could do no more damage.

Starting pitcher Taylor McKenzie picked up the win, working the first four frames. She allowed just one run, struck out three and walked two.

Nance pitched the final three innings and struck out five while walking none. She yielded two runs (both earned) on three hits.

The Lady Tigers’ next contest will be April 2 as district play continues, at home against Godley, with a 7 p.m. varsity start.