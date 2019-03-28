Godley recorded 15 hits and benefitted from eight Stephenville errors and nine bases on balls in a 21-9 District 7-4A softball victory over the Honeybees Tuesday at home at McCleskey Field.

The loss, which ended on the 10-run mercy rule after six innings, moved the Honeybees to 1-2 in district and 7-15 overall.

The Honeybees smacked 10 hits, including a three-run home run off the bat of Jessica Ebeling.

Teammate Madison Gilder went 2-for-4 with one run batted in and scored twice. Bianka Garcia had two RBI, and Katie McIrvin drove in one.

As the starting pitcher, Garcia went three innings and took the loss. She allowed 10 runs (seven earned) on seven hits, while striking out two and walking four.

Skye Gaitan worked 2-1/3 innings in relief and gave up six runs (four earned) on six hits. Kaida Tomlinson pitched the final two-thirds of an inning and yielded five runs on two hits.

The Lady Wildcats’ offensive attack featured three doubles and a triple.

After Godley posted one run in the top of the first inning, the Honeybees pounced on their pitcher for four runs in the bottom of the frame.

But the Lady Wildcats quickly erased the three-run deficit with five in the second before adding four in the third, two in the fourth, three in the fifth and six in the sixth.

The Honeybees’ other runs came in the fourth, when they scored twice, and the sixth, when they plated three runners.

Stephenville is scheduled to play third-ranked Brownwood (there) on Friday (6:30 p.m. varsity start). Their next outing will be a non-district game at home on Monday, April 1, versus Benbrook (6:30 p.m.).