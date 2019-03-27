Both the men’s and women’s rodeo teams from Tarleton State University came away with top honors last weekend at the Ranger College Rodeo in Sweetwater.

The women, who lead the Southwest Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, accumulated 310 points, led by Simone Park, who claimed second place in the breakaway roping aggregate with a two-head 3.8 second time. Teammates Emma Charleston and Kambria McDougal finished fifth and sixth respectively.

Abby Medlin turned in a rodeo-best 6.7 in the finals on her way to a second-place 14.4 time in goat tying. Lariat Larner collected third-place points for Tarleton in the event.

Barrel racer Sam Smith finished second overall with two-run 29.55 while teammate Maddy Dickens placed fourth flashing a combined 29.74.

The men’s team made up some ground in the region race led by Tyler Berghuis’ first-place bareback riding effort. Berghuis, the defending national champion in the event, scored a rodeo-best 161 on two head. Wyatt Johnson, also riding in a Tarleton vest, scored a two-ride 145 for third in Ranger.

Jake Burwash split second and third place with a combined 149 saddle bronc tally, while teammate Jake Barnes posted a 145 total for fourth.

Team ropers Jhett Trenary and South Plains College partner Stefan Ramone finished off two head in a first-place time of 12.4 seconds, while Ky Bray and Ryon Springer tied for third with Tarleton teammates Clay Adams and Tyler Straub with identical 13-second runs.

Wyatt Williams’ 18.5 was third in tie-down roping.

Tarleton’s men’s team gathered 595 points over the weekend to move to within 20 points of second-place Weatherford College and an automatic bid to the College National Finals in June.

Both teams will take a week off and travel to Snyder College Rodeo April 4- 6.