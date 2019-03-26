Three Stephenville High School pitchers limited Decatur to just four hits Friday, but that wasn’t quite enough with the Eagles’ 6-5 lefthander Bodi Rascon on the mound.

Rascon hurled a no-hitter and struck out 17 as he shut out the Yellow Jackets 4-0 in a non-district matchup between two top-10-ranked teams, at SHS.

It was only the second loss of the season for coach Justin Swenson’s fourth-ranked Yellow Jackets (13-2-1) were ranked No. 4 in the state in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Class 4A poll.

Decatur, 16-2, entered the game as the ninth-ranked team in the THSBCA poll.

Starting SHS pitcher Mason Castleberry took the loss, giving up three runs on only two hits in three innings. He gave up only one earned run, struck out three and walked two.

Daniel Luna worked the next two frames for the Jackets, allowing one unearned run on one hit while striking out four and walking one.

Caleb Smith pitched the final two innings, and didn’t allow a run. He gave up one hit and struck out two.

Only one of Decatur’s four runs was earned. An error by the Yellow Jackets in the second inning allowed the Eagles to claim a 1-0 lead. Two more unearned runs scored in the second inning for Decatur.

The Jackets are scheduled to open District 7-4A play on Tuesday, March 26, at home against Godley. Their next outing will be Friday in Brownwood as district play continues.