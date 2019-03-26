GLEN ROSE — Despite Madison Gilder’s big two-run triple in the top of the seventh inning, the Stephenville Honeybees lost their District 7-4A softball battle Friday night to Glen Rose, 4-3.

The loss moved coach Rus Mayes’ Honeybees to 1-1 in district play and 7-14 overall. Glen Rose, which lost to Brownwood in its district opener, is also 1-1.

In addition for the Honeybees, Katie McIrvin drove in one run, going 2-for-2 at the plate. Kaida Tomlinson, Bianka Garcia, Emily Wehnert and Magi Watson all singled to help the SHS cause.

The Lady Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and held it until the Honeybees scored one in the top of the fourth.

But Glen Rose scored two in the bottom of the fourth and went up 4-1 with another run in the fifth.

Garcia was the starting pitcher for the Bees and worked the full six innings. She gave up four runs (two earned) on eight hits, striking out four and walking two.

The Honeybees are scheduled to play at home on Tuesday against Godley and it will be SHS Teacher Night. The start is set for 6:30 p.m. for the varsity contest.

Their next outing will be March 29 at Brownwood.