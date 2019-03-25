It's a big week for the three Tarleton Sports in action this week, including crucial home events for Tarleton Softball and Tennis.

Tarleton Tennis is surging of late.

The TexAnns have won five straight matches and have moved up to No. 13 in the national rankings by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. They have started Lone Star Conference action 2-0 and are set to clash with Cameron, who has also started league play at 2-0, on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Stephenville.

There will be free ice cream while supplies last at the tennis complex for all fans in attendance. The ice cream will be available beginning at 1:30 p.m.

The tennis team will also compete in Lone Star Conference action at Texas A&M-Kingsville On Friday at 2 p.m. this week.

Tarleton Softball continues to roll.

The TexAnns have won four straight heading into today's doubleheader at Texas A&M International at 1 p.m. Tarleton will return to Lone Star Conference play in a pivotal three-game series against MSU Texas as both teams are looking to inch closer in securing their place in the Lone Star Conference Championship Tournament. The series will begin Friday at 6 p.m. and resume with a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.

Georgia Capell and Jordan Withrow are currently in hot pursuit of two of Tarleton's most illustrious records. Capell, a sophomore from Midlothian, is already closing in on the all-time home run record. She three home runs away from moving into a tie for second place with Samantha Swanda and Alicia Petersma (31). Meanwhile, Withrow has moved into sole possession of second place on the all-time strikeout list (455) and is currently looking to surpass Carla Geeslin (521) as the Tarleton strikeout leader.

Tarleton will take the big stage in Austin Friday as both 4x400-meter relay teams have received an invitation to compete.

The men competing in the relay race include Jevon Wallace, Zachary Martinez, Brandon McKissick and Malik Robinson while Kylee Ponder, Kamrynn Schiller, Arianna Stegall and Jessica Ramirez will run for the women. The running events will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.