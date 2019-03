Shayden Toof, a state qualifier last year for Stephenville in the girls triple jump, competes in the event last Thursday at the Tiger Relays in Glen Rose, which she won with a distance of 34 feet, 6 inches. Toof and the rest of the SHS girls and boys track and field teams will be hosting the annual Stephenville Optimist Club Relays Thursday at Lem Brock Field in Stephenville. The meet will kick off with the field events starting at 4 p.m.