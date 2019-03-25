Allee Mainord won first place overall in the girls division and Grayson Traweek took third among the boys Monday in the Canyon West Golf Tournament, hosted by Brock High School.

The SHS varsity boys placed third in the final team standings with an overall score of 335 — just two shots behind runner-up Denton with a 333.

The Honeybees were fourth in the girls final standings, with 413.

Next for the SHS teams will be the District 7-4A meet April 1-2 at the same golf course, Canyon West.

Regional qualifiers will compete April 22-23 at the Shadow Hills Golf Course in Lubbock.

GIRLS

Team results — 1. Denton 374; 2. Jacksboro 395; 3. Weatherford 412; 4. Stephenville 413.

SHS — Allee Mainord 81; Kylie Roberts 98; Bailie Atchley 116; Bailey Heller 118; Callison Wright 124.

BOYS

Team results — 1. Brock 322; 2. Denton High 333; 3. Stephenville 335.

SHS — Grayson Traweek 76; Hunter Rudloff 79; Tyler Heller 87; Cole Stanley 93; Hudson Haile 104.