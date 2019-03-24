Two late goals in the third period led to a 3-2 win for the Grand Rapids Griffins over the Texas Stars at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Saturday night.

The loss is the second straight at home for the Stars who are trying to get inside the playoff picture.

Dominik Shine scored the winner for Grand Rapids, a goal with less than five minutes left in regulation assisted by Givani Smith.

Texas scored first and held a lead in the third period, but it wasn't enough to earn the win.

Joel Hanley scored at 5 minutes, 24 seconds into the first period to put Texas up 1-0. Adam Mascherin and Travis Morin assisted on the goal.

Dominic Turgeon tied the game at 12:11 into the first period with help from Vili Saarijarvi and Filip Zadina.

Nicholas Caamano put Texas up in the final period, but it was early enough for the Griffins to come back.

Carter Campbell scored on a power play to tie the game one more time before Shine swooped in for the win almost four minutes later.

The Stars will try to close out the four-game home stand with a win on Wednesday against Manitoba. The puck drops at 7 p.m.