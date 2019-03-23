The Texas Stars tried to keep pace early but eventually fell 4-1 to the Chicago Wolves on Friday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Michael Mersch scored the Stars' lone goal.

Former Star Curtis McKenzie and T.J. Tynan each had two assists in the contest. Dylan Coghlan and Tomas Hyka each scored and assisted on a goal for Chicago.

Coghlan scored the first goal of the game on a power play assisted by Tynan and Hyka.

Mersch tied the game at 5 minutes, 41 seconds into the first period.

Ryan Wagner scored the winner almost ten minutes later, assisted by Coghlan and Gage Quinney.

Keegan Kolesar made it 3-1 early in the middle frame.

Hyka scored on an empty net with less than two minutes in regulation to cap the scoring.

Oscar Dansk picked up the win in net for Chicago, saving 23 of the 24 shots he faced. Landon Bow also had 23 saves but let three goals get by him in net for the Stars.

The Stars face Grand Rapids in the third game of a four-game home stand on Saturday at 7 p.m. They beat the Griffins to start the home stand on Wednesday.