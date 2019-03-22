GLEN ROSE — Stephenville High School won the varsity girls team title and took second place in the varsity boys division Thursday night in the Glen Rose Tiger Relays.

The Honeybees won the varsity crown with 181 points, while Alvarado was second with 115 and Glen Rose was third with 107.

The SHS girls won despite missing two of their top varsity competitors, key relay member Amber Walker and 2018 state qualifier Bailey McBee, who are recovering from injuries. They swept the top three places in the high jump and took first and third in the triple jump.

SHS freshman Landri Withers won two events competing at the varsity level — in the high jump (5 feet) and the long jump (16 feet, 7-1/2 inches).

Other event winners for the varsity Honeybees included Cody Hawks in the 300-meter hurdles (48.18 seconds); Chloe Goodman in the 200-meter dash (26.55 seconds), Aubreyanna Ziegler in the shot put (35 feet, 7-1/2 inches); Shayden Toof in the triple jump (34 feet, 6 inches); and Kalli-Blake Bramlett in the pole vault (10 feet).

The Honeybees’ 400-meter relay team of Withers, Goodman, Bramlett and Hawks placed second with a time of 50.56. Alvarado’s winning time was 50.41.

The SHS varsity boys totaled 89 points and finished as the runner-up to Venus, which had 136. Benbrook was third with 82 points, followed closely by Fort Worth Castleberry with 78.

The varsity Yellow Jackets who won their events included Benjamin Kirbo in the pole vault (13 feet) and Hank Moore in the 400 meters (52.87 seconds).

The SHS boys took second in the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 3:36.60 with Kade Renfro, Payton Kimple, Hank Moore and Gavin Rountree.

The Yellow Jackets placed third in the varsity 400-meter relay (43.59) with Moore, Nathan Diedrich, Kason Phillips and Rountree. Godley won it with a time of 3:35.21.

Stephenville placed second in the junior varsity girls division with 131 points, behind Alvarado’s 193. The SHS JV boys were third in their division with 102 points, behind winner Glen Rose with 152 and Venus with 111.

The next meet for the Stephenville boys and girls will be at home on Thursday, March 28, for the Optimist Relays.

VARSITY GIRLS

(SHS only)

100 meters — 2. Landri Withers 13.35.

200 — 1. Chloe Goodman 26.55; 6. Livi Leinhauser 28.63.

400 — 3. Kassidy Nowak 1:05.57; 4. Reese Weyers 1:06.36.

1,600 — 2. Emily Kirbo 5:44.01.

3,200 — 4. Presley Wall 12:49.46.

100 hurdles — 2. Alee McClendon 16.50.

300 hurdles — Cody Hawks 48.18; 6. Amiah Rodriguez 53.03.

400 relay — 2. SHS (Landri Withers, Chloe Goodman, Kalli-Blake Bramlett, Cody Hawks) 50.56.

800 relay — 4. SHS (Chloe Goodman, Livi Leinhauser, Alee McClendon, Kalli-Blake Bramlett) 1:57.96.

1,600 relay — 3. SHS (Cody Hawks, Alee McClendon, Kassidy Nowak, Amiah Rodriguez) 4:24.10.

Long jump — 1. Landri Withers 16-7.5; 4. Alee McClendon 15-5.25; 6. Chloe Goodman 15-0.5

Shot put — 1. Aubreyanna Ziegler 35-7.5.

Discus — 2. Alyssa Northcutt 106-11; Jordan Self 95-10.

Triple jump — 1. Shayden Toof 34-6; 3. Livi Leinhauser 33-6.75; 6. Chloe Goodman 31-5.

High jump — 1. Landri Withers 5-0; 2. (tie) Allie Decker and Alee McClendon 4-10.

Pole vault — 1. Kalli-Blake Bramlett 10-0

VARSITY BOYS

(SHS only)

200 meters — 5. Calvin Darby 24.11.

400 — 1. Hank Moore 52.87.

800 — 3. Kyle Styron 2:05.55.

400 relay — 3. SHS (Hank Moore, Nathan Diedrich, Kason Phillips, Gavin Rountree) 43.59.

1,600 relay — 2. SHS (Kade Renfro, Payton Kimple, Hank Moore, Gavin Rountree) 3:36.60.

Long jump — 4. Krece Nowak 19-6.25; 5. Kade Renfro 19-1.

Shot put — 5. Carson McKinney 41-9.

Discus — 2. Quentin Walker 130-3; 6. Adan Espinoza 111-4.

Triple jump — 1. Krece Nowak 42-2.

Pole vault — 1. Benjamin Kirbo 13-0