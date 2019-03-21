Stephenville High School football all-state performer Gage Graham (center) on Monday night was presented with a trophy by Rudy Klancnik (left) of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and Whataburger Regional Marketing Manager Chelsea Peel in recognition of being on the Texas high school football Whataburger Super Team for the 2018 season. Graham, who played safety on defense, was a receiver on offense and returned kicks for the Yellow Jackets, was named as a “Utility” player on the Super Team, which was announced in January.

"It's just a big honor," Graham said. "I was excited." Gage and six other SHS students gathered at Barefoot Outfitter for an informal letter-of-intent signing ceremony, where he also received the Whataburger trophy.

Graham, who has signed to play football with NCAA Division I Abilene Christian University, said, "I'm very excited and thankful to be able to go to ACU and compete." Graham was also an academic all-state player the past two seasons for SHS.