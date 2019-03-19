Stephenville High School junior quarterback Kade Renfro on Sunday was named as the Most Valuable Player in the Elite 11 Regional football quarterback camp at Legacy Stadium in Houston.

The Elite 11 website calls the annual invitation-only event “The nation’s premier quarterback competition.” Top-level rising senior quarterbacks are invited each year, and the Elite 11 top class of 2020 quarterbacks will be chosen from other regional events held in Los Angeles and other stops around the nation including Miami, Orlando, Dallas, New Orleans, Atlanta, St. Louis, Washington, D.C., and Oakland, and concluding May 19 in Nashville.

The Elite 11 program began in 1999, and has included 12 of the past 13 quarterbacks who have won the Heisman Trophy. In 2015, 34 of the top 44 NFL passers had attended either the Elite 11 Finals or an Elite 11 Regional. Elite 11 attendees represent 24 of the 32 current starting quarterbacks in the NFL.

New SHS head football coach Sterling Doty said that “55 to 60” quarterbacks attended the camp in Houston, and Renfro “felt really good about (his performance Sunday), and so did they, with him being the MVP.”

Renfro, who stands 6-4, passed for 1,502 yards and 12 touchdowns as the starting quarterback for the SHS Yellow Jackets in 2018. The Jackets posted a 7-4 season record and reached the second round of the Class 4A Division I playoffs.

“He had a good off-season,” Doty said. “He’s gotten stronger, and that goes a long way.”

Doty noted that the remaining Elite 11 Regional events will culminate with the Finals, June 28-30 at The Star in Frisco.