Seven Stephenville High School senior student-athletes were honored Monday evening with an informal off-campus ceremonial signing at Barefoot Campus Outfitter. The students featured were (front row, from left) Emily Kirbo (Tarleton State, track), Hannah Huckabee (volleyball, Hardin-Simmons), Jayci Morton (TSU, basketball), (back row) Gage Graham (Abilene Christian, football), Trevor Easter (Richland Junior College, baseball), Derek Gifford (Howard Payne, baseball) and Krece Nowak (Hardin-Simmons, football). Graham was also recognized for being named on the Whataburger/Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Super Team.