Softball will get the week started with a Monday afternoon doubleheader in Stephenville and then Baseball and Tennis will take center stage on campus with their respective Lone Star Conference openers this weekend. Softball and Track and Field will be on the road Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

After stumbling in a road series loss at Texas Woman's last weekend, the TexAnns will look to get back on track with a week off from Lone Star Conference action. Tarleton will host McPherson College today at 12 p.m. in Stephenville and then hit the road Wednesday for a 1 p.m. doubleheader in Weatherford, Oklahoma against Southwestern Oklahoma State, which was originally scheduled for last week but moved due to weather.

Tarleton's Georgia Capell and Jordan Withrow are currently in hot pursuit of two of Tarleton's most illustrious records. Capell, a sophomore from Midlothian, is already closing in on the all-time home run record. She is tied with Brittnee Rice for the fourth-most all-time (27) and is four away from moving into a tie for second place with Samantha Swanda and Alicia Petersma (31). Meanwhile, Withrow has moved into sole possession of second place on the all-time strikeout list (449) and is currently looking to surpass Carla Geeslin (521) as the Tarleton strikeout leader.

Tarleton baseball swept Saturday's doubleheader at UT Permian Basin to take a split for the weekend and will now return home to the friendly confines of Cecil Ballow Baseball Complex to begin Lone Star Conference action. Tarleton is 6-2 at home this season and will begin official league play with a four-game series against Cameron beginning Friday at 3 p.m.

Baseball isn't the only Tarleton team set to begin Lone Star Conference action as No. 23-ranked Tarleton Tennis gets league season under way this weekend with home matches against UT Permian Basin and Western New Mexico on Friday and Saturday. The TexAnns will take the court in Stephenville at 2 p.m. on Friday and a time to be announced on Saturday.

Rascellis Williams wasted no time in putting his name on the NCAA national qualifier list last weekend as the senior from Mineral Wells cleared 6' 8'' (2.08m) in his first high jump of the season at the Wes Kittley Invitational at Abilene Christian last weekend. Williams and the Tarleton Track and Field teams will head to Commerce this weekend for the East Texas Quad Friday.