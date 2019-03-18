Stephenville High School senior Blaine Gluck brought home the silver medal as the runner-up in the Class 4A girls state powerlifting meet Friday in Waco’s Extraco Events Center.

Gluck, competing in the 105-pound weight class, totaled 715 pounds, including 280 in the squat, 135 in the bench press and 300 in the deadlift.

Senior Jessica Ebeling, making her third consecutive appearance at the state meet, finished ninth in the 198-pound class with a total of 945 pounds. She recorded a 425-pound squat, and lifted 190 in the bench press and 330 in the deadlift.

The other SHS qualifier, junior Aubreyanna Ziegler, was 13th in the 198s with an 835 total. She had a 335-pound squat, 170 on the bench press and a 330-pound deadlift.

Those three had helped the Honeybees win the Region 2-4A tournament team title in Austin.

SHS powerlifting coach Jessie Fanning said he felt like Gluck had a shot at being in the top three as they entered the meet.

“First place was way out in front and there was no one that was going to beat her,” Fanning said. “The chance to get second place came down to the very last lift on deadlift. Blaine had to pull 300 pounds to get second. Of course, Blaine did what she always does and found a way to get it done.”

The E-T had previously reported that Ebeling was the only SHS girls powerlifter to advance to the state meet three times. Since then, it was learned that former Honeybee Taylor White had previously achieved that feat, qualifying for the state meet in 2006, 2007 and 2009.