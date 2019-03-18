The Stephenville Honeybees played their final non-district softball game of the season Friday, and head coach Rus Mayes said the Honeybees are ready for their “second season” now — district play.

The Honyebees dropped a 10-0 decision to Class 4A China Spring at home at McCleskey Field as their season record moved to 6-13.

Mayes said he tells his players that there are three seasons — non-district, district and playoffs — every year.

“We kind of build every season, and for the most part we’ve done that,” said Mayes, whose team is scheduled to open District 7-4A play on Tuesday, March 19, at home (varsity at 6:30 p.m., JV at 5) against Mineral Wells. “We’re at home, so we’re excited to get off on the right foot.”

In the loss to China Spring, Brooklyn Terry went 2-for-2 at the plate for the Bees. Bianka Garcia, Katie McIrvin and Magi Watson had one hit apiece.

China Spring used its 15-hit attack to score two runs in the first inning, four in the second, and added two more in each of the final two frames.

Starting pitcher Skye Gaitan took the loss, allowing all 10 runs (nine earned) on 14 hits. She struck out two and walked one.

Garcia came on in relief in the fifth and allowed one hit.

The next game for the Honeybees is set for March 22 at Glen Rose (varsity at 6:30 p.m.).