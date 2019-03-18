The Stephenville Yellow Jackets baseball team is ranked 11th this week in the state in the Class 4A online rankings compiled by the Texas High School Baseball rankings as they continue to reel off win after win.

Coach Justin Swenson’s Jackets elevated their season record to 13-1-1 with a 9-2 victory over Alvarado on Friday, followed by a 13-6 triumph over Kennedale Saturday.

The only 4A teams ahead of the Jackets in the THSB state rankings at this point are No. 1 Argyle (16-1-1) and second-ranked Canton (16-0).

Friday’s victory came at home as Stephenville’s offense produced a dozen hits against Alvarado.

The Jackets scored one run in the first inning and went up 5-0 with four in the second. They added four more in the fifth after Alvarado had cut the deficit to 5-1 in the top of the third.

Gage Graham and Trace Morrison drove in two runs each for SHS. Cody Storrs was 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a triple. Daniel Luna was 2-for-3 with a double. Trevor Easter also went 2-for-3. Gabe Moore added a triple and an RBI.

The teams combined for nine errors, including five by the Jackets.

Starting pitcher Daniel Luna earned the win, working four innings. He allowed just one unearned run on three hits while striking out three and walking one.

Kendal Storrs pitched two hitless innings and struck out one. Caleb Smith closed out the game, giving up one run on one hit in the seventh.

The SHS bats were even hotter against Kennedale, stroking 15 hits including Cade Dunavant’s 3-for-4 performance with three runs scored.

Cody Storrs, Derek Gifford, Tyeler Reed, Gabe Moore and Trace Morrison drove in two runs apiece including doubles by Luna and Cody Storrs.

Mason Castleberry picked up the win as the starting pitcher for SHS, giving up four runs (three earned) on just two hits while striking out two and walking four.

Caleb Smith allowed one run on two hits in his two innings of work. Gifford pitched the final two innings and did not allow a hit while walking just one.

The Jackets were idle Tuesday. Their next game is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday at home against Decatur. That’s the final non-district game before District 7-4A play starts on March 26 at home against Godley.