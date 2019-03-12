Spring Break at Tarleton State University means postseason basketball and the Tarleton Women's Basketball team will continue their season at the NCAA South Central Regional Tournament in Grand Junction, Colorado beginning Friday at 9:30 p.m. CT.

Meanwhile, the spring sports remain in the midst of their respective seasons. Baseball, Softball, Tennis, Golf, and Track and Field will all compete throughout the week.

The Women's Basketball team earned the No. 6 seed in the South Central Regional Tournament and will travel to Grand Junction, Colorado for the first two rounds of the national postseason. Due to West Texas A&M hosting the men's and women's championships, No. 2-seed Colorado Mesa will host Lubbock Christian (3), Tarleton (6), and Texas A&M-Commerce (7) in the first two rounds. The regional finals will be played at the home site of the highest remaining seed on Tuesday, March 19.

This is the ninth NCAA tournament appearance for the women's basketball program and the third straight under head coach Misty Wilson. Tarleton enters the tournament with a 22-8 record overall and have won 10 of their last 12 games. Ticket information will be announced at a later time from the host institution.

There's something about Cecil Ballow Baseball Complex that agrees with Interim Head Coach Brennan Rogers and the 2019 Texans. Tarleton won their second series of the season last weekend at home with three wins in four games over Eastern New Mexico in non-conference play. The Texans will hit the road for their final non-conference series of the season at UT Permian Basin this weekend.

The No. 23-ranked Tarleton Tennis program will be in action the first three days of the week as the TexAnns will take a spring break trip down to San Antonio for dual matches against Hawaii-Pacific, Southwest Baptist, and Auburn-Montgomery this week.

Tarleton Golf returns to action in Wichita Falls for the MSU Texas Invitational at the W.F. Country Club on Monday and Tuesday.

Track and Field will fire back up with its outdoor season on Saturday afternoon. The Texans and TexAnns will head to Abilene Christian University to compete against the field of the Wes Kittley Invitational.