The Stephenville Honeybees installed a couple of new offensive schemes in time to see them in action Friday night in their District 4-6A girls soccer contest at home against Mineral Wells.

The unbeaten and top-ranked Honeybees executed them, as they often do, in a 6-0 victory over the Lady Rams at Lem Brock Field.

“A couple of goals were things we just worked on yesterday,” SHS head coach Casey Weil said. “These are extremely coachable girls, and fun.”

The Honeybees have all spring break off — and more — but will play their final regular-season game on Friday, March 22 at Brownwood.

Stephenville is now 21-0-2 overall and 5-0 in district. Mineral Wells is second in the three-school soccer district at 2-3, and a 15-5-1 mark overall. Brownwood is 0-4 in district.

The dominant Honeybees have outscored their district opponents by a 30-1 margin in five games, including five shutouts. Foes have been unable to score in nine of their last 10 matchups.

Ciara Johnston and Gracie Bales scored three goals apiece for the Honeybees for the second game in a row. Johnston added two assists, while Beatris Chavarria, Claire Choate, Emily Kirbo and Bales recorded one each.

The six goals extended the 2019 team’s school record for goals scored in a season, bringing their current total to 120. The previous mark, set by the 2011 team, was 108.

The Honeybees continue to top the Class 4A rankings that are featured online by MaxPreps, ahead of runner-up Midlothian Heritage (17-1-3).

Friday was Senior Night at Lem Brock Field, as the 10 Honeybee senior girls players were introduced along with their parents at halftime of their game. They are Alyssa Northcutt, Reagan Henry, Jasmene DeLaCerda, Jade Pepau, Cody Hawks, Madelyn Heupel, Emily Kirbo, Alex Cameron, Victoria Monrreal and Hailey Contrerras.

All of them got to play in the no-pressure game with the Honeybees already having the district crown wrapped up, and gaining a 3-0 halftime lead.

“All of the seniors, it was nice to come out and watch them play,” Weil said. “I’m just happy to see them out and compete and have fun.”

Bales said she feels that the Honeybees become closer as a team.

“Every year, we have a lot of chemistry, but I feel like this year it’s even more so,” Bales said. “This year we’ve spent a lot of time watching game film. Coach Weil helps us break down the game film. That’s why we keep improving every single game.”

Bales said the Honeybees are “one great family,” and are able “to focus on how we can be better and the potential we have.”

As the District 6-4A champion, the Honeybees will have a first-round (bi-district) bye to start the playoffs. Their playoff pairing in the area round is yet to be determined.