The 2019 baseball season continues to be special so far for coach Justin Swenson’s Stephenville Yellow Jackets as they improved to 11-1-1 on the season, winning three of their five games in the Wimberly tournament.

The Jackets began the three-day round robin with a 7-6 win over Class 5A Magnolia on Thursday.

Their Friday slate included a 5-4 decision over St. Michael’s Friday morning, before their season-opening win streak ended at 10 games when they tied Fredericksburg, 7-7 because of the tournament time limit.

The first loss for the Yellow Jackets came on Saturday morning in a 10-3 setback at the hands of host Wimberly. The Jackets then concluded their part in the tournament with a 4-3 victory over Llano.

In the win over Magnolia, Gage Graham drove in two runs on two hits, while Gabe Moore went 3-for-4 with a triple and one RBI. Cody Storrs, Derek Gifford, Tyeler Reed and Daniel Luna also had two hits apiece. Easter and Storrs both doubled.

Caleb Smith picked up the victory pitching in relief. He gave up one run on one hit and struck out one in 1-2/3 innings.

In the win over Magnolia, the Jackets came from behind to win it with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, including a walk-off RBI single by Cody Storrs.

Tyeler Reed drove in a pair of runs while Cody Storrs, Moore and Trevor Easter had one RBI each. Storrs was 2-for-4 overall, and Anthony Wehnert’s one hit was a double.

Smith again picked up the pitching victory, working one frame in relief of starter Kendal Storrs. Smith allowed two runs on three hits and struck out one.

Stephenville salvaged the tie against Fredericksburg by scoring three runs in the top of the seventh, but was out-hit 9-5.

Gifford led the Jackets on offense by driving in three runs while Moore drove in two. Luna and Gifford both doubled.

The SHS pitchers in the no-decision contest were Luna, followed by Cade Dunavant and Smith.

The key highlight of the loss to Wimberly was Gage Graham’s two-run home run in the sixth inning after Luna set the stage with a single. Also for the Jackets, Easter went 2-for-3 at the plate, including a double.

The second SHS pitcher of the game, John-Rex Haile, took the loss after giving up five runs on three hits in the third inning in relief of Trace Morrison. Donavant and Paul Lettunich also took the mound later.

SHS gained the win over Llano when they came up with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning after the Jackets had trailed, 3-2. That’s when Graham once again came through with a game-winning hit — this time a single.

Wehnert, who doubled, also had one RBI as did Morrison.

Mason Castleberry worked the first six innings on the mound, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out three. Moore picked up the win after working one inning in relief, striking out three and yielding no runs on one hit.

The Yellow Jackets’ next game will be Friday at home against Alvarado with a 1:30 p.m. start for the varsity.