The Stephenville Honeybees broke open a 3-3 tie with four runs in the top of the fourth inning on the way to an 8-5 non-district softball victory on the road over Class 4A Hillsboro on Thursday.

Bianka Garcia helped lead the way for SHS, pitching all seven innings and also driving in three runs on three hits at the plate.

Garcia struck out five batters, walked two and allowed five hits.

As a batter, Garcia went 3-for-3 including a double, and scored a run.

Madison Gilder added one RBI, with one hit and two runs scored, while Katie McIrvin was 1-for-2 and scored once.

Coach Rus Mayes’ Honeybees are now 6-12 on the season. They will play their next game on Friday, March 15, at home against China Spring.