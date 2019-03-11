Issic DeLaCruz placed sixth in his weight class and Caleb Smith finished 10th for the Stephenville Yellow Jackets Saturday as their powerlifting season concluded in the Region 2-4A boys meet held at Smithville High School.

DeLaCruz posted a weight total of 1,290 pounds in his 198-pound weight class.

Smith racked up 1,135 pounds in his 220-pound division.

The third member of the SHS squad who had qualified to compete in the regional meet, John Sotelo, was unable to attend.

The three had qualified for the competition by being among the top 12 in their respective weight classes in the region, attempting to qualify for the upcoming boys state meet March 23 in Abilene.

“The kids competed well and were able to set some personal bests,” SHS powerlifting coach Jessie Fanning said.