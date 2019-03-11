The Stephenville Honeybees varsity golf team earned third place in the girls division while the Yellow Jackets placed fourth among the boys Thursday at the Squaw Valley Links Golf Course in Glen Rose.

The tournament, hosted by Iredell High School, finished with Copperas Cove winning the girls team title with a 391 total, followed by Clifton and SHS. The Honeybees totaled 417.

Alee Mainord led the Honeybees with a 91, which placed her as the No. 6 medalist among the girls.

The SHS boys finished behind team champion Gatesville, Goldthwaite and Brownwood.

The low score for the Yellow Jackets was Hunter Rudloff.

Other scores were unavailable.

Next for the SHS boys and girls will be the District XXX tournament, April 1-2 at Canyon West Golf Club in Weatherford. The regional qualifiers will advance to that tournament, April 22-23 (boys) and April 24-25 (girls) at Shadow Hills Golf Course.