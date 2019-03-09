The Alice Hub City Relays are bringing in a solid group of big and small schools in Alice Thursday.

The annual track meet in Alice’s Memorial Stadium begins at 2:30 p.m. Thursday with girls and boys field events and the 3,200-meter run. Girls and boys running events are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Aside from Alice, some of the area's big schools participating are Carroll, Ray, Moody and Tuloso-Midway. Eagle Pass and Eagle Pass Winn are also scheduled to compete in the meet. For the Eagle Pass schools, the Alice meet serves as a preview to the area meet before regionals.

Several competitive small schools are also participating, including Cuero, George West, Goliad, Mathis and London.

Alice Hub City Relays

Field events — 2:30 p.m.

Long jump

Triple jump

High jump

Discus

Shot put

Pole vault

Distance — 2:30 p.m.

3,200-meter run

Running events — 4:30 p.m.

(Event order is JV girls, JV boys, varsity girls and varsity boys)

Weight Man Relay

400-meter relay

800-meter dash

100-meter hurdles

110-meter hurdles

100-meter dash

800-meter relay

400-meter dash

300-meter hurdles

200-meter dash

1,600-meter run

1,600-meter relay

Girls teams

Tuloso-Midway (V, JV), George West (V, JV), Ray (V, JV), Santa Gertrudis Academy (V, JV), Mathis (V), Golid (V), Moody (V, JV), PPA (JV) Eagle Pass (V), Skidmore-Tynan (V), Eagle Pass Winn (V) and London (V).

Boys team

Carroll (V, JV), Tuloso-Midway (V, JV), Ray (V, JV), George West (V, JV), Santa Gertrudis Academy (VC, JV), Cuero (V), Goliad (V), Lyford (V, JV), Moody (V, JV), PPA (JV), Eagle Pass (V), Skodmore-Tynan (V), London (V).