The state-ranked Stephenville High School boys soccer team seems to be back on track, and that’s not good news for the rest of District 6-4A.

Coach Taylor Smith’s Yellow Jackets defeated rival Brownwood Tuesday by a 5-1 count at home on Lem Brock Field, picking up two goals from Parker Plaxco.

The win moved SHS to 3-1 in the three-team district, and 13-7-4 overall. The Yellow Jackets are No. 20 in the current MaxPreps Class 4A boys rankings online.

Smith said the Jackets weren’t at their best in the previous two outings, including a 3-2 district loss at Mineral Wells on Feb. 26.

“We definitely played better (Tuesday) than we did the past two games or so,” Smith said. “I think we’re in a good place now.”

In addition to Plaxco’s two unassisted goals, Jorge Gallegos, Luis Carrillo and Miguel Moreno found the net to complete the SHS scoring.

Kevin Martinez got the assist on the goal by Gallegos, and Gallegos picked up an assist on Moreno’s goal.

The Yellow Jackets were scheduled to play at home (Senior Night) on Friday, March 8 against Mineral Wells. The Jackets can clinch the district title by winning that game, which would give them a first-round (bi-district) round of the playoffs.

After having no games next week during spring break, the Jackets will close out district play on Friday, March 22, at Brownwood. They could earn even more time off if they win the district championship and skip to the second (area) playoff round.

Smith said the team’s upward trend can be attributed to several factors, including young players performing better and providing good depth.

“Our young guys are starting to come into their own,” Smith said. “We’re getting healthier every game.”