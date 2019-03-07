A year ago, the Stephenville Honeybees captured their first-ever outright district championship in girls soccer.

With Tuesday’s 6-1 District 6-4A home victory over rival Brownwood, the top-ranked and unbeaten Honeybees earned their second straight district crown — and added a cherry on top just for fun.

The six goals surpassed the school record for scoring in a season for girls soccer. They had tied the previous mark of 108 goals with their previous win, and Tuesday’s total gives them a new mark of 114.

“It was a total team effort, not just one person,” head coach Casey Weil said of the scoring record. “It’s something all the girls can take credit for, and something that will be there a long time.”

SHS is now 20-0-2 on the season, and 4-0 in district.

The scoring against Brownwood was provided by Gracie Bales and Ciara Johnston, each with three goals.

Beatris Chavarria notched two assists, while Haleigh Beam, Bailie Atchley, Johnston and Bales had one each.

Having the district title secured, the Honeybees will have a first-round (bi-district) bye before opening the playoffs with an area-round opponent that is yet to be determined.

Weil said the team is healthy overall and didn’t necessarily need any significant rest time to be ready for the postseason.

“We’re kind of rolling,” Weil said. “It (time off) can affect some teams, but I think we’ll be just fine, and prepared when it comes time for the playoffs.”

Last year’s district championship came in District 4-4A, which had four other teams. The Honeybees swept through that schedule with an 8-0 mark before being eliminated by Midlothian Heritage in the regional semifinal round of the playoffs, 2-1.

This year’s alignment, District 6-4A, includes just two other schools and each team plays the others three times. So the Honeybees have more work to do if they hope to finish unbeaten in district for a second year in a row.

They were scheduled to play on Friday at home (Senior Night) against Mineral Wells (varsity at 5 p.m.) at Lem Brock Field.

The have a bye on Tuesday and Friday of next week before closing out district with a match on Friday, March 22, at Brownwood.

In last Friday’s win over Brownwood, the Honeybees had a 3-1 halftime lead, but their streak of eight straight games without allowing a goal came to an end. They are still on track to possibly set another school record, for least goals allowed in a season.

“I thought we started off very, very well,” Weil said, noting that the Honeybees went ahead by a 3-0 margin before the Lady Lions were able to score late in the first half.”

Weil said that giving up the goal was “kind of self-inflicted. We gave the ball away on our end of the field. That’s definitely something that’s fixable,” adding, “You’re going to have to be very sound and do something pretty special to break us down defensively.”

Weil said that on defense, the Honeybees “are relentless and they give the other team no chance to be comfortable with the ball.”

Overall, he had no serious concerns.

“I’m very pleased with the way we played,” Weil said.