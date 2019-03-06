Following a 16-point, seven-rebound performance in a win over Texas, Jarrett Culver was named a finalist Tuesday for the Jerry West Award as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Culver, sophomore, also chipped in three assists, two blocks and two steals in 37 minutes of play as the No. 8 Red Raiders downed the Longhorns 70-51 on senior night in the Big 12 Conference inside United Supermarkets Arena. This season, the former Coronado standout is averaging 17.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists through 30 games.

After being the third-leading scorer behind senior Keenan Evans and NBA draftee Zhaire Smith, Culver is leading the team in points (17.9) and rebounds (6.3) per game. The 6-foot-6 guard has amassed 951 points in 67 career games. He's also been selected as a Big 12 Player of the Week twice and is on the John R. Wooden Award late season top 20 watch list and Oscar Robertson trophy final midseason watch list. The Wooden Award will announce its 10 semifinalists on Wednesday.

The Red Raiders (25-5, 13-4) are on a current eight-game winning streak after the win over the Longhorns, which marked the first season sweep of Texas since the 1995-1996 season.

Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard and senior transfer forward Tariq Owens are also gaining national recognition.

Owens, who transferred from St. John's, is a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist while Beard is a Werner Ladder Naismith College Coach of the Year late season candidate.

Softball

Texas Tech's Jessica Hartwell is beginning to find her groove in the batter's box.

The senior, who recorded four home runs to help the Red Raiders to a 4-0 weekend at the Texas Tech Invitational last week, was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Tuesday.

The Galt, California, native hit one home run in all four games while also scoring six runs and 19 total bases.

Men's golf

LAS VEGAS — Seniors Ivan Ramirez and Adam Blomme finished in the top 10 to power Texas Tech to a fourth-place showing Tuesday at the Southern Highland Collegiate.

The Red Raiders (288-284—856) shot 8-under during the three-day event. Texas tech finished six shot behind No. 11, which won the team title with a 14-under score.

Ramirez and Blomme tied for ninth as both fired a 3-under through 54 holes. Sandy Scott ended the event in 14th place.

The Red Raiders will compete in the Lake Charles Invitational set for March 18-19 in Lake Charles Invitational, Louisiana.

Baseball

The Texas Tech-San Diego State contest did not finish before the Avalanche-Journal's print deadline.

For a recap, visit www.lubbockonline.com/sports.