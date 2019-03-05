Stephenville High School’s golf prospects for the 2019 season will mostly be in the hands of young players.

The girls team has two seniors, but the rest of the varsity spots will feature one junior, one sophomore and one freshman.

Meanwhile, on the boys side, the Yellow Jackets are counting on two sophomores to be the team leaders.

Last weekend in the regional preview tournament in Lubbock, the Honeybees shot 401 on Friday and 398 on Saturday. Their 799 team total was 799, tying them with Graham for 13th place.

Junior Alee Mainord led the team with a two-day total of 164. She was followed by sophomore Kylie Roberts at 191, senior Peyton Barberee at 210, senior Tatum Dobson at 236 and freshman Bailey Heller at 237.

Mainord is in her third year on the varsity, and this is the second year on the varsity for Roberts.

SHS girls golf coach Patti Williams said the Honeybees will be battling Glen Rose and Brownwood in district play. They will be competing against “tough, tough competition” in their region if they are to qualify as a team for the regional meet for the second year in a row.

“To compete in district, we’re going to have to get better,” Williams said, adding that the team “took off about 60 strokes from last week,” in the season opener in Brownwood.

The outlook for the varsity boys is even less certain, but sophomores Grayson Traweek and Hunter Ludloff are both returning lettermen.

SHS boys golf coach Alan Thorpe said that Traweek won a tournament at Glen Rose with a 74.

The rest of the varsity squad will be formed from about six freshmen and sophomores competing for spots, Thorpe said.

“Hunter is getting better and better,” Thorpe said. “He’s got a good enough swing that he could go into the 70s.

“Grayson’s got a real good swing. He should shoot in the 70s all year. I think both of them have a shot at getting to the regional tournament.”

The SHS girls and boys are scheduled to compete Thursday at a tournament in Glen Rose at the Squaw Valley Links course starting at 8:30 a.m.

The teams will have their district meet at Canyon West in Weatherford, April 1-2. First, the teams will be playing on that same course on March 20 and again on March 25.

The girls regional meet is set for April 22-23 at Shadow Hills Golf Course in Lubbock. The boys regional will be April 24-25 on that same course.