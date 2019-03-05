The SHS Bass Club just completed its second year competing in the Texas High School Bass Association and finished the regular season as Team of the Year with 492 points.

Other honors include:

ANGLER OF THE YEAR

1st place - Trevor and Clayton Easter - 2,441 points (awarded a $1,000 scholarship)

2nd place - Hunter Mayo and Caden Cowan - 2,424 points

17th place - Cason Love and Reece Elston - 2,312 points

43rd place - Jordan Kalsbeek and Kreed Averhoff - 2,219 points

72nd place - Ben Kirbo and Cashon Bramlett - 2,136 points

94th place - Jonathan Raybion and Matthew Chambers - 2,071 points

105th place - Brady Morton and Carson McKinney - 2,043 points

Seven out of 14 Stephenville teams qualified for Regionals. There are 237 teams in the west division and a total of 35 school districts. The Regional meet will be held April 6 at Lake Lewisville.

Regional qualifiers must be in the top 40% to move on to the State Competition May 11-12 at Cedar Creek Lake.