The pitching has been remarkably effective for the Stephenville Yellow Jackets baseball team so far this season, leading them to a perfect mark through their first eight games.

Coach Justin Swenson’s Jackets have breezed through their first eight baseball games of the season without a loss, including a sweep of all four games they played last weekend in a tournament in Kennedale.

The Jackets have allowed only eight runs in the eight games, including three shutouts, and the defense has also been solid.

“Our pitchers have been throwing a lot of strikes, and we’ve been playing very good defense behind them,” Swenson said. “They are making good pitches and getting ground balls, and we have been able to make plays behind them.

“Pitching and defense sparks the offense. We’ve hit the ball really good as well. I’m proud of the consistency of our pitchers.”

SHS had its first game at Kennedale on Thursday and shut out Fort Worth South Hills, 7-0, as Daniel Luna hurled a six-hit no-hitter. Cody Storrs went 2-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs for SHS.

On Friday, they defeated Azle, 7-2, then topped Fort Worth North Side, 13-2.

Derek Gifford limited Azle to two runs on two hits in his four innings as the starter to pick up that win, and Caleb Smith had a spotless three-inning stint to close out the game. Tyeler Reed, Gabe Moore, Gifford and Gage Graham drove in one run apiece.

Against North Side, Kendal Storrs started and allowed one run on three hits in three innings. Trace Morrison gave up two hits and one run in one inning of relief.

The Jackets finished the round robin event with a 2-1 decision over Kennedale. Cade Dunavant started and allowed one run on no hits in three frames. Caleb Smith then worked the final four innings, yielding no runs on three hits.

Cody Storrs, Gifford, Luna and Graham recorded one hit each. Luna’s hit was a double.

Azle and North Side have been the only two foes to score more than one run against the Jackets.

The Jackets will be getting even more experienced varsity help with the return of first-team all-district pitcher Mason Castleberry this weekend when they compete in a round robin tournament in Wimberly.

Swenson, the fourth-year SHS head coach, said this team has the most pitching depth of any he has led.

“We don’t have a dominant arm, but we have guys that know how to get outs,” Swenson said.

In Wimberly, the Jackets will open play Thursday at 7:15 p.m. against Class 5A Magnolia. On Friday they are slated to play at 12:30 p.m. versus St. Michael’s, and again at 2:45 p.m. against Fredericksburg. Their only game Saturday is set for 9 a.m., taking on host Wimberly.