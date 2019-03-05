The early going in the 2019 softball season has been a little rough so far for the Stephenville Honeybees, who have dropped eight of their last nine games — including all five of their matchups last weekend at a round robin tournament in Iowa Park.

The Honeybees (5-12) opened the three-day event in Iowa Park on Thursday with a 7-2 loss to Windthorst.

In Friday’s two games, SHS lost to Henrietta, 11-0, then slipped in a 2-1 loss to Vernon in which the Honeybees were held hitless.

In the two SHS games on Saturday, the Honeybees fell to Iowa Park, 4-3, then lost a 6-4 decision to City View.

Against Windthorst, Skye Gaitan and Katie McIrvin provided the only two runs batted in for the Bees, who were held scoreless until their two-run fourth inning. Kaida Tomlinson, Bianka Garcia, Emily Wehnert and McIrvin had the only hits for SHS.

Garcia went the distance pitching, allowing seven runs (four earned) on nine hits in four innings.

Against Henrietta, Tomlinson was 2-for-2 and Brooklyn Terry had one hit. Gaitan worked 2-1/3 innings as the starter and took the loss.

The Vernon contest was scoreless until the Bees gained a 1-0 lead in the top of the seventh. But Vernon grabbed the win with two runs in the bottom half of that frame.

The Bees also had a 1-0 lead over City View after one inning, but gave up two runs in the second, three in the third and one in the fourth. SHS had pulled to within 5-4 with three in the bottom of the third.

Madison Gilder, Garcia and Gaitan drove in one run apiece. Tomlinson tripled and scored two runs. Garcia started and allowed six runs (three earned) on eight hits in four innings.

The Honeybees had been scheduled to play Tuesday at Hillsboro, but that game was moved to Thursday, March 7, because of the freezing weather. Their next game is set for Friday, March 15, at home against China Spring.