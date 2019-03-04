It's time for postseason basketball and Tarleton is taking the big stage at the Comerica Center, formerly Dr Pepper Arena, in Frisco this week to begin the Lone Star Conference Championship Tournament. Meanwhile, the Tarleton Baseball, Softball, and Tennis teams will be in action on campus in Stephenville.

The women's golf team will also return to action in San Antonio to begin the week as they take part in the St. Mary's Invitational on Monday and Tuesday.

The Tarleton Women's Basketball team has won nine of its last 10 games to earn the No. 3 seed in the LSC Championship Tournament. The TexAnns are currently ranked No. 5 in the South Central and will open the LSC Tournament against No. 6-seed MSU Texas on Friday at noon at the Comerica Center. Meanwhile, the men's team has locked up the No. 5 seed and will begin their tournament run against No. 4-seed Eastern New Mexico Thursday night at 8:30 p.m.

The basketball teams finished the regular season with a combined record of 41-16 during the regular season, which means Tarleton fans enjoyed a basketball season of an overall win percentage at 72-percent. The women's team is primed to receive its ninth invitation to the NCAA playoffs with their regional rankings while the men's team will need to win the three-game tournament in Frisco to continue their season.

Both teams are eyeing a berth in the LSC Tournament Championship, which will return to Frisco in the Comerica Center (formerly Dr Pepper Arena) March 7-10, 2019. Tickets for the LSC Championship Basketball Tournament are on sale now. Fans can save $15 off the regular price for all-session passes and avoid fees by making an on-campus advance purchase through 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the Wisdom Gym Ticket Office. The all-session ticket grants access to all seven sessions at a reduced rate of $45. The all-session price increases to $60 for those not purchased through LSC schools by March 5. Tickets will be available at the Comerica Center Box Office or through Ticketmaster (www.ticketmaster.com).

Tarleton Softball continues to be among the top programs in the Lone Star Conference and the nation. Tarleton rebounded from its first series loss of the season by making the long road trip out to Silver City, New Mexico and taking two of three from the Mustangs. Tarleton's Jordan Withrow threw the sixth no-hitter in school history Friday afternoon to lead Tarleton to victory. The TexAnns will return home this weekend for a top-25 showdown against Angelo State, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. and concluding with a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.

Tarleton Baseball traveled to Angelo State and competed well, but ultimately suffered a sweep at the hands of the Rams. The Texans will return home, where they are 3-1 on the season, to host Eastern New Mexico in a four-game series this weekend.

The No. 23-ranked Tarleton Tennis program will return to action this week and make their home debut Thursday afternoon against St. Edward's. The TexAnns, who are 3-1 on the season, will host St. Edward's in a 2:30 p.m. dual match and then travel to Dallas on Friday for a 3 p.m. dual match against Dallas Baptist. The defending LSC Player of the Year, Alicia Barbaroux, is currently the No. 47-ranked singles player in the country.