The Stephenville High School Honeybees went into Friday’s home game against China Spring knowing they were within eight of tying the girls soccer school record for goals scored in a season. They did it, but left a little drama on the table for their next outing — against district rival Brownwood.

By the 18:42 mark in the first half at Lem Brock Field Friday, the top-ranked and unbeaten Honeybees (19-0-2) already had a 6-0 lead over China Spring.

They finished with an easy 8-0 non-district victory, which gave them 108 goals on the season. That ties the 2019 Bees with the 2011 squad.

Gracie Bales and Ciara Johnston scored two goals each, while Cody Hawks, Emily Kirbo, Beatris Chavarria and Claire Choate scored one apiece. Haleigh Beam recorded two assists, while Hawks and Chavarria had one each.

SHS head coach Casey Weil said he told his players that he wanted them to have a fast start offensively because that had been lacking the past couple of times out.

“I told them to start fast, and to be pressuring and make them uncomfortable,” Weil said.

The Honeybees’ next goal will set a new girls soccer scoring standard — and they have three more regular-season games left, plus the playoffs to increase that record.

Chavarria’s goal gave the Honeybees a 5-0 lead at the 19:46 mark in the first half.

The Bees upped their lead to 6-0 with 18:42 remaining before intermission before adding their final two goals in the second half.

Not only were the Honeybees dominant on offense, their defense was equally impressive. China Spring had zero shots on goal in the game, and starting goal keeper Madison Wyly never had to touch the ball when she was in the game. Reserve goal keeper Alyssa Northcutt played the entire second half and handled the ball only a couple of times, but had no save opportunities.

Opponents have scored just five goals so far this season, giving the Bees a 108-5 margin in their 21 games.

Another girls soccer school record could be on the horizon. The school record for least goals allowed in a season was nine, in 2017, their state championship season.

The team’s defensive prowess can be attributed to more than the goal keepers, Weil noted.

“Our people that play up front do a great job,” Weil said. “I told them, I hate giving up goals. If they don’t score, they can’t win.”

The Honeybees are scheduled to resume District 6-4A play on Tuesday at home against Brownwood (varsity at 5 p.m.). Their next match is set for Friday against Mineral Wells (5 p.m.), again at home on Lem Brock Field.

Following an open date on March 19, the Bees will close out the regular season on March 22, at Brownwood before starting the playoffs.