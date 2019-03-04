The Tarleton Football program has announced the date and location of the 34th annual Bobby Fox Golf Tournament to benefit the Texan Football program. The event is set for Saturday, April 13, at Hidden Oaks Golf Course in Granbury.

Spots are available for the Saturday afternoon tournament with registration beginning at 11 a.m. Walk-ups will be accepted during registration and the event will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a shotgun start at Harbor Lakes. Lunch will be served beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The tournament is a four-man scramble and the cost is $500 per team or $125 per person. Donations and hole sponsorships are also available. All proceeds benefit the Tarleton Football program.

The tournament is dedicated to the memory of former Texan Head Football Coach and Tarleton Athletic Director Bobby Fox, who passed away in 1986. Fox was the head football coach for the 1983-84 seasons and led Tarleton to the Aztec Bowl in 1984. The tournament is dedicated to his memory as a good friend, golfer, and a great football coach.

For more information, contact Melanie Lane at the Tarleton Football Office by calling (254) 968-9518.

To sign up for the event, call Lane at the Tarleton Football Office or via email at lane@tarleton.edu.

Fans can also sign up online by visiting www.TarletonSports.com/BobbyFox.