For a second straight year the Nazareth Swifts woke up and watched their girls team claim yet another UIL Class 1A state championship on a Saturday morning.

For a second straight year, the Nazareth boys team used that motivation and proved experience is clutch in big situations.

The Swifts used a huge second half to race past McLean in the Region I-1A championship game at the Texan Dome in Levelland to punch their ticket back to the UIL state boys tournament for an eighth time in program history and a second consecutive season.

It wasn't an easy effort. The Tigers came out roaring taking a 15-6 lead right out of the gate. Fortunately for Nazareth, they were able to calm down, chip away at the deficit and cut the margin to only a 23-21 advantage for McLean at halftime.

In the second half Nazareth (25-9) came alive thanks to the junior Nathaneal VanDijk. VanDijk caught fire scoring 15 of his 25 points in the final two quarters, going 5-of-8 down the stretch and 9-of-15 for the game.

“It is just what we do," VanDijk said. "We were running our offense, and taking our shots, like we normally do and ended up knocking them down."

Nazareth coach Taylor Schulte echoed his players comment.

“Our guys weren’t happy with they way they were playing defensively," Nazareth coach Taylor Shulte said. "Especially in the first quarter. We stepped it up a little bit in the second quarter. Even thought we were down by two at halftime we felt good. And we really controlled the game on the defensive end and they step up and they were getting out on the shooters. We kind of made an adjustment to go over the ball screens and that really helped."

West Texas A&M commit Jake Gerber, who scored 26 points against Springlake-Earth in the regional semifinal on Friday, added 13 points and six rebounds in the victory.

“We were confident," Gerber said. 'We were trying to defend our title for the regional championship. We just knew we had to play physical and hard the whole game.”

McLean (17-6), which won the Class 1A Division I state football championship, started off hot shooting 52 percent. However, cooled off dramatically throughout the next 24 minutes of game time. Cayden Mann led the Tigers with 16 points, followed by Bradley Hannon's 14.

Nazareth 51, McLean 39

Nazareth 6 21 39 51

McLean 15 23 28 39

N—Nathaneal VanDijk 25, Jake Gerber 13. M—Cayden Mann 16, Bradley Hannon 14. Records: Nazareth 25-9. McLean 17-6.