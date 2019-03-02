ABILENE — The Brownwood Lady Lions finished second and the Lions came in sixth as a team against mostly Class 5A and 6A competition at the Abilene Christian University Relays Friday, their final event before hosting the annual Bluebonnet Relays.

The Lady Lions produced 86 points which left them behind only Odessa Permian (123 points) and ahead of other top five finishers Wolfforth Frenship (81), Abilene Wylie (64) and Midland Lee (63).

The Lions were able to generate 52 points which trailed Lubbock Cooper (122.6), Wolfforth Frenship (97), Midland Lee (62), Wall (60) and Abilene High (53.3).

The Lady Lions secured seven medals — four gold and three bronze — while the Lions captured five — one gold, three silver and a bronze.

Lady Lions winning their events were Aleyia Cotton in both the 400 meters (58.08) and long jump (18-1.5), Izzy Lawrence in the 1600 meters (5:32.34) and Trinity Jackson in the 300-meter hurdles (46.94).

Finishing third were Jackson in the pole vault (10-0), Cotton in the 200 meters (25.87), Kylie Morris in the triple jump (35-7) and the 4x400 relay team of Davalynn Monroe, Alyssa Couey, Grecia Yebra and Cotton (4:13.95).

Jackson also placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (16.19) while fifth-place efforts belonged to Alex Fowler in the 800 meters (2:31.52) and Darby Crysler in the 1600 meters.

Lawrence, in the 800 meters (2:31.54), and Fowler, in the 1600 meters (5:41.87), both came in sixth.

For the Lions, A.J. McCarty won the long jump (22-1.75) and was runner-up in the 400 meters (51.36), while Braden Jetton finished second in both the 100 meters (11.06) and 200 meters (22.36).

The 4x100 relay team of Tommy Bowden, Jetton, Major Bowden and McCarty (43.85) placed third, while Tommy Bowden was fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (15.81) and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (41.21).

The Lions and Lady Lions will next compete in the Bluebonnet Relays Friday at Gordon Wood Stadium. The one-day event will begin at 1 p.m. with field events, while the running finals are slated to start at 4 p.m.