A 2-0 victory at Mineral Wells on Tuesday kept the top-ranked Stephenville High School girls soccer team unbeaten in District 6-4A play.

Coach Casey Weil’s Honeybees, 3-0 in district and 18-0-2 overall, are No. 1 in the MaxPreps Class 4A girls state rankings online.

They have outscored their opponents 11-0 so far in district play.

Claire Choate and Beatris Chavarria scored one goal apiece for the Honeybees. Haleigh Beam and Chavarria each recorded one assist.

“I thought we played great,” Weil said. “We created a lot of good chances and limited Mineral Wells to no threat. It was a very comfortable game for us.

“It was just one of those games where we couldn’t find the back of the net. We just need to stay healthy and keep getting better for the playoffs.”

The Honeybees were scheduled to play a non-district game at home Friday, March 1, against China Spring (varsity only, 5 p.m.).

Their next game is set for Tuesday, March 5, when they will resume district play at Lem Brock Field against Brownwood (varsity only, 6 p.m.).