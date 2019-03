The Barefoot Volleyball 15 Red team members won gold medals on Feb. 17 at the Sunday One Day Volleyball Tournament in Plano. Team members (front row, from left) Kylie Frush, Macie Sheets and Reese Weyers and (back row) Kinlee Harcourt, Mallory Goff, Zoee Johnson, Tessa Drew, Emma Giddings, Maddie Durant, Trysten Monk, and Kasidee Wallace. The team is coached by Mary Schindler and Katie Hoekman. The players reside in Erath County, except for Goff and Frush, who live in Somervell County.