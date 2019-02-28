The Stephenville Honeybees softball team rallied to tie Llano 4-4 with a four-run fourth inning in their non-district game Tuesday night at McCleskey Field, but the Lady Yellowjackets dominated the rest of the way for an 11-4 victory.

Bianka Garcia and Madison Gilder both swatted home runs in Stephenville’s four-run third inning after the Class 4A Lady Yellowjackets took a 4-0 lead in the top of the second.

Llano took back the lead with four runs in the fourth inning, and added two in the fifth and one in the seventh.

The Honeybees recorded nine hits, while Llano had 12.

Gilder went 3-for-4 overall at the plate, while Jessica Ebeling was 2-for-4 including a double.

Kaida Tomlinson, Mallory Gunter, Katie McIrvin and Garcia added one hit apiece.

Skye Gaitan was the starting pitcher for SHS and was lifted after two-third of an inning, but had a no-decision because the Honeybees tied the game in the third. Gaitan gave up one hit, struck out one and walked two.

Bianka Garcia finished and took the loss, giving up 11 runs on 11 hits while striking out 11 and walking four.

SHS slipped to 5-7 on the season with the loss.

“I thought we did some good things at times on offense,” SHS head coach Rus Mayes said. “(We) had some power with the Gilder and Garcia home runs, but we left way too many on base in big situations and (were) a little inconsistent on defense.”

The Honeybees were scheduled to begin playing in a three-day tournament in Iowa Park Thursday night. As of press time the first-round games had been delayed because of wintry weather conditions there.

Their next game is set for Tuesday, March 5, at Hillsboro as non-district play continues.