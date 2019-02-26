Three Tarleton teams will hit the road this week for big-time matchups with conference and regional implications.

The Tarleton Women's Basketball team has won seven of its last eight games, including a critical 80-75 win over Eastern New Mexico in the home finale Saturday afternoon. Tarleton was No. 7 in last week's NCAA regional rankings with Eastern New Mexico at No. 6. This week's rankings will be released Wednesday afternoon.

Tarleton will hit the road for doubleheaders on Thursday night in Silver City against Western New Mexico and Saturday afternoon in Odessa against UT Permian Basin. The Thursday games are set to start at 6:30 p.m. CT/5:30 p.m. MT on the women's side with the men to follow. Saturday's games are at 2 p.m. with the men to follow at UTPB Gym in Odessa.

The basketball teams are a combined 37-16 as they head into the final week of the regular season. The women's team is currently tied with Texas A&M-Commerce for fourth place in the league standings and hold the tie-breaker over the Lions after splitting the head-to-head meetings and having won a game over top-seeded West Texas A&M earlier this year. The men are currently tied with Texas A&M-Kingsville for fifth in the league standings with two games left and hold the tiebreaker over the Javelinas after sweeping the regular season series.

Both teams are eyeing a berth in the LSC Tournament Championship, which will return to Frisco in the Comerica Center (formerly Dr Pepper Arena) March 7-10, 2019. Tickets for the LSC Championship Basketball Tournament are on sale now. Fans can save $15 off the regular price for all-session passes and avoid fees by making an on-campus advance purchase. The all-session ticket grants access to all seven sessions at a reduced rate of $45. The all-session price increases to $60 for those not purchased through LSC schools by March 5. Tickets will be available at the Comerica Center Box Office or through Ticketmaster (www.ticketmaster.com).

Tarleton Softball continues to be among the top softball programs in the Lone Star Conference and the nation. Tarleton stumbled in its home opener last weekend, dropping two of three to Texas A&M-Kingsville, but were able to end on a high note - a 4-0 shutout of the Javelinas to snap a modest three-game skid. Tarleton will look to build on Sunday's finale win in a three-game road trip to Silver City this weekend.

The TexAnns moved to a program-best No. 8 in the nation by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association last week. Georgia Capelland Tanna Huie were recently named to the Schutt Sports/NFCA Top-50 National Player of the Year Watch List.

The home opener is just what the doctor ordered for the Texan Baseball team, who came to life and won their first series of the season last weekend by winning three of four against UC-Colorado Springs in Stephenville. The Texans will look to continue their winning ways on the road as Tarleton visits Angelo State for four games next weekend in non-conference action. The games will count as regional competition, though.

The Tarleton Basketball Radio Shows will also continue this week. Misty Wilson will be in her usual location on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. live from First Financial Bank in Stephenville. Chris Reisman will take to the airwaves on Friday from Bruner Motors on Lillian Street and the South Loop at 12 p.m. The Pizza Place will cater both shows.

RADIO SHOW: MISTY WILSON

The Misty Wilson Radio Show at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Thompson Student Center. It can be heard on the Tarleton Sports Network at 90.5 FM in Stephenville or online at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive. There will be free food, courtesy of the Pizza Place, for the live audience.

RADIO SHOW: CHRIS REISMAN

The Chris Reisman Radio Show at 12 p.m. Wednesday at Bruner Motors on the corner of Lillian Street and the South Loop. It can be heard on the Tarleton Sports Network at 90.5 FM in Stephenville or online at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive. There will be free food, courtesy of the Pizza Place, for the live audience. This week's show will be on Wednesday due to travel and will return to its regularly-scheduled time of Friday at 12 p.m. the following week.