Stephenville High School’s boys powerlifting team will be sending three competitors to the Region II-4A meet on March 2, while the girls team will have 11 qualifiers who will compete this Saturday.

The names of the Yellow Jackets who qualified for the boys regional event are Caleb Smith, Issic DeLaCruz and John Sotelo. Smith advanced in the 220-pound weight class, while DeLaCruz will compete in the 198s and Sotelo is in the 114s.

The Class 4A boys regional meet will be Saturday, March 9, at the high school gym in Smithville.

The SHS Honeybees who qualified for the girls regional meet, which will be this Saturday, March 2, at Del Valle High School in Austin.

The Honeybees who earned regional berths were previously announced. They are Elyssia Sotelo, Blaine Gluck, Diandra Tejada, Amiah Rodriguez, Ariawna Burt, Kenzie Mayes, Mallory Gunter, Arianna Rosati, Jessica Ebeling, Aubreyanna Ziegler and Norma Hernandez.

The powerlifting regional qualifiers are those who are ranked in the top 12 in their weight class by the deadline.

The SHS powerlifting teams are coached by John Harrell and Jessie Fanning.