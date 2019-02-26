Junior Travis Stilwell of Stephenville was voted as the Offensive Most Valuable Player in the all-District 7-4A boys basketball voting for the 2018-2019 season, and sophomore teammate Grayson Traweek made first team.

The other Yellow Jackets honored included 5-10 senior guard Cody Storrs and 6-3 sophomore post Trace Morrison, both second-team all-district selections in the voting by the district’s coaches. Storrs was also on the all-district second team following his junior season.

SHS senior Mason Castleberry, a 5-11 post, received honorable mention for a second year in a row.

Also, Stephenville’s academic all-district boys are Castleberry, 6-1 senior guard Payton Kimple, Stilwell and Storrs.

Head coach Bill Brooks led the Yellow Jackets to the playoffs as the third-place team out of their district. They closed out their season with a 10-18 record with a loss to eighth-ranked Argyle in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

Stilwell, a 6-3 guard, averaged approximately 18 points and seven rebounds a game in district play this past season. It marked the second year in a row that Stilwell has led the Jackets in scoring. As a sophomore, Stilwell earned recognition when he was voted as the district’s Newcomer of the Year.

Traweek, a 5-10 guard, averaged about 14 points and six rebounds per game in district.

“Grayson and Skylar both put in the work this last off-season to improve their on-court performance and it shows,” Brooks said. “I know their work ethic will continue and I can’t wait to see what they will bring to the court next year.”

Brownwood junior Zack Strong is the overall boys district MVP, and the Lions also were honored as Newcomer of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year and Coaching Staff of the Year. Brownwood, the district champion, placed two players on the first team in addition to the superlatives.