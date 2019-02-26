Stephenville High School’s baseball team is off to a 4-0 start this season, after the pitching staff allowed just two runs in the Iowa Park tournament.

Coach Justin Swenson’s Yellow Jackets opened the round robin tournament Thursday with a 11-1 victory over Bridgeport, then edged Class 5A Amarillo Tascosa later in the day, 1-0.

On Friday they thumped Snyder, 14-1, as pitchers Gabe Moore and Kendal Storrs combined on a no-hitter. Their Friday afternoon game was canceled because of rain, with the Jackets leading Iowa Park 1-0 after one inning.

The only game for SHS on Saturday was a 6-0 victory over Burkburnett.

In the win over Bridgeport, Cade Dunavant was the winning pitcher and allowed just two hits. Cody Storrs drove in four runs, going 2-for-4 with a double.

In the shutout win over Tascosa, Derek Gifford and Caleb Smith combined on the mound for SHS, with Gifford allowing four his in five innings and getting the win. Gabe Moore drove in the only run.

In the 14-run attack against Snyder, Trevor Easter and Tyeler Reed drove in three runs apiece. Easter had a double, and Cody Storrs scored three runs.

Caleb Smith hurled a two-hitter on the mound for SHS in Saturday’s shutout win over Burkburnett, giving up two hits in five innings. Gifford drove in a pair of runs.

The next competition for the Yellow Jackets will be Thursday through Saturday in a tournament hosted by Kennedale High School. The first game for SHS is set for 3:45 p.m. this Thursday, versus Fort Worth South Hills. They have two games set for Saturday — 11:15 a.m. against Azle, and 3:45 p.m. taking on Fort Worth North Side. Their final contest is slated for 6 p.m. Saturday against Kennedale.

SHS will have another tournament next week, March 7-9, at Wimberly.