Jordan Withrow twirled a complete-game shutout in the series finale Sunday afternoon to stave off a sweep and snap a modest three-game skid Sunday afternoon.

Game 1: Texas A&M-Kingsville 9, No. 8 Tarleton 3

Kingsville scored five unanswered runs and took Sunday's opening game to secure the series win and send Tarleton to its third straight loss.

The Javelinas scored four runs over the first two innings before Tarleton was able to get on the scoreboard in the second thanks to an error. Tarleton pulled within one in their next half inning when Karli Herron smashed a two-run home run to deep left center to bring Tarleton within one at 4-3 after three.

Kingsville answered with four in the fourth and one in the fifth while the TexAnns were held scoreless the rest of the way.

Tarleton had seven hits for the game, led by a two-hit performance from Tanna Huie. Elizabeth Svienty, Georgia Capell, Herron, Morgan Ling, and Jessica Lee had one hit each.

Julia Wernet suffered her first loss of the season in 1.2 innings of work. Rachel Williams came out of the bullpen with 1.2 innings of relief before Jordan Withrow finished things off with 3.2 innings of relief, over which she struck out seven.

Game 2: No. 8 Tarleton 4, Texas A&M-Kingsville 0

Long balls from Karli Herron and Tanna Huie backed a complete-game shutout from Jordan Withrow as Tarleton salvaged a win in the series finale against Texas A&M-Kingsville.

Tanna Huie cranked out a two-run home run to get the scoring started in the first inning. Tarleton tacked on a third run in the opening inning on back-to-back singles from Kadyn Kirkpatrickand Amanda Conner with the help of a Javelina miscue. Tarleton led 3-0 after the first inning.

That lead held until the sixth inning when Karli Herron ripped her second home run of the doubleheader with a solo shot to right field for a 4-0 edge.

The home runs came in support of Jordan Withrow who earned her fourth win of the season with a complete-game shutout. Withrow allowed five hits and three walks while striking out three in the shutout performances.

Huie and Herron each had two base hits and combined for three RBI while Capell, Kirkpatrick, and Conner each had one hit to round out the seven-hit effort.

Tarleton will return to Lone Star Conference action next weekend with its longest road trip of the season with a three-game series at Western New Mexico beginning Friday at 1 p.m