Stephenville High School’s new head football coach has been approved and on Monday morning signed a two-year contract.

Sterling Doty, previously announced as the lone finalist for the job to lead the Class 4A Division I Yellow Jackets, officially signed a contract that will pay him $105,000 per year, according to Superintendent Matt Underwood.

“We’re excited to officially have him on board and we’re looking forward to a great school year,” Underwood said of the 36-year-old Doty, who was a 2001 SHS graduate and played on the Yellow Jackets’ back-to-back state championship teams in 1998 and 1999.

Doty has been the head football coach at Class 5A Division I Magnolia since 2014. His teams there were 3-7 his first year as head coach, followed by marks of 10-2 records in both 2015 and 2016, and 5-5 ledgers in both 2017 and 2018.

Underwood noted that in June, the SISD board of trustees had voted to give him the authority to enter into such personnel contracts without having a board vote.

“It’s been a great day,” Doty told the E-T by phone Monday. “I’m honored by this opportunity and I look forward to reacquainting myself with the people I know, and get to know all of the players and parents. I’m fired up and really excited to get my wife and kids here, and to work with the great kids (in Stephenville).”

Doty said he has already had a chance to meet some of the junior high and high school athletes, taking a tour of campuses with SISD Athletic Director Jerod Womack.

Doty said he’s eager to “start building those relationships and start working on the 2019 season.”

Doty was chosen to fill the position that had been held for four seasons by Greg Winder. After a 26-22 overall record and four playoff teams with the Jackets including a state semifinal squad in 2017, Winder resigned on Feb. 4 as head coach in what Underwood referred to as “a mutually agreed-upon decision by coach Winder and the administration.”

SISD parents, school supporters and other community members had an early opportunity to speak to Doty during a meet-and-greet featuring him and his family at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the SHS cafeteria.

Doty and his wife Mandi have three sons; Cooper, 10, Kipton, 8, and Cohen, 4. Doty said he is starting his daily responsibilities immediately, and will be working here Monday through Friday until the family finds a place to live here. He said he’s hoping his family can join him in Stephenville sometime after spring break.

OTHER CHANGES

Underwood also noted that there are a couple of other changes on the SHS coaching staff that have left openings to be filled.

The news included the announcement that SHS assistant football coach and head boys track and field coach Kreg Kimple will be retiring from coaching at the end of the upcoming track season.

Also Cody Moore, who has been defensive coordinator under Winder the past two seasons, will be leaving to take a similar position at Class 6A Round Rock.

In January, the coaching staff lost powerlifting head coach and assistant football coach Eric Rivas. Rivas was hired as an assistant principal at Mineral Wells High School.