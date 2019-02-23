The Austin Spurs began a three-game swing in California with a 115-95 loss to the South Bay Lakers Friday night in El Segundo, Calif.

The Lakers (15-24) had two players score 20-plus points and six score in double figures. Johnathan Williams led all scorers with 25 points to go with nine rebounds. Scott Machado recorded a double-double, scoring 22 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.

Devon Bookert led the Spurs (16-21) with 16 points in his debut. The Spurs announced the acquisition of Bookert on Feb. 12. He last played with USK Praha in the Czech Republic. Bookert went 6 for 8 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range.

Drew Eubanks had a double-double for the Spurs, scoring 14 points and collecting 11 rebounds. Josh Huestis also had 14 points for Austin.

The Spurs led by three after the first period and even built the lead to nine points by halftime.

The Lakers caught up in the third period, taking a three-point lead into the final frame. South Bay took full control in the final quarter, more than doubling up the Spurs in points in the period.

Austin next faces Agua Caliente for two games in a row. They take on the Clippers at 5 p.m. Sunday before Tuesday's contest that begins at 1 p.m.