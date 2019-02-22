Tarleton men's basketball fell to No. 4 West Texas A&M 81-65 on Thursday in Wisdom Gym.

The Texans are now 18-8 overall and 8-7 in the Lone Star Conference while WT improves to 26-3 overall and 15-1 in conference.

Jesse Hill led the Texans with 19 points and five rebounds, while Richie Mitchell added 13 points and Josh Hawley scored 12 with nine rebounds to pace the offense.

West Texas A&M shot 53 percent and made 14 3-pointers in the win. The Texans committed 23 turnovers which led to 30 points for the Buffs. Ryan Quaid had a game-high 23 points for WT.

In the first five minutes of the game, the Texans trailed by only four after a Josh Hawley fast break dunk followed by Clashon Gaffney's layup. But the Buffs went on a 12-2 run to take a double-digit lead and never let up. WT led 49-31 at the break.

The Texans came out in the second half and went on a 12-2 run and attacked the basket with five layups to trim the deficit to eight at 54-46. It was as close as the Texans would get, however, as the Buffs went on a 12-0 push to extend the lead back to 20 with 11:47 left.

Brandon Goldsmith led the Texans off the bench with seven points to go with a pair of steals. Clashon Gaffney added six points while Randall Broddie and Isaiah Boiling each scored four points.